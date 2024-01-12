You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Luis Díaz.
Luis Diaz.
This is how matchday 21 of the Premier League will be played.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Colombian soccer player Luis Diaz He had a great start to 2024 with Liverpool, with whom he has already had good performances and even scored a goal.
Lucho was present on the scoreboard in the match that Liverpool beat Arsenal for the FA Cup and in the middle of the week he was present in the League Cup match against Fulham.
The start of the year has been intense for Lucho and Liverpool, but they will finally have a few days of rest.
Matchday 21 of the Premier League started this Friday with a 1-1 draw between Burnley and Luton Town.
The day continues this Saturday with the games Chelsea vs. Fulham and Newcastle vs. Manchester City.
Liverpool rest
The one who will not be active this weekend is Liverpool, who will have a long week of rest.
The Reds' next game will be next Sunday, January 21 when they face Bournemouth as visitors, at 11:30 am
The reason for this is that some computers in the Premier League They will have days of rest after the intense activity during the Christmas holidays and the start of 2024.
After this match will come the second leg of the League Cup semi-final against Fulham.
PABLO ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #play #Liverpool
Leave a Reply