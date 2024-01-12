The Colombian soccer player Luis Diaz He had a great start to 2024 with Liverpool, with whom he has already had good performances and even scored a goal.

Lucho was present on the scoreboard in the match that Liverpool beat Arsenal for the FA Cup and in the middle of the week he was present in the League Cup match against Fulham.

The start of the year has been intense for Lucho and Liverpool, but they will finally have a few days of rest.

Matchday 21 of the Premier League started this Friday with a 1-1 draw between Burnley and Luton Town.

The day continues this Saturday with the games Chelsea vs. Fulham and Newcastle vs. Manchester City.

Liverpool rest

The one who will not be active this weekend is Liverpool, who will have a long week of rest.

The Reds' next game will be next Sunday, January 21 when they face Bournemouth as visitors, at 11:30 am



The reason for this is that some computers in the Premier League They will have days of rest after the intense activity during the Christmas holidays and the start of 2024.

After this match will come the second leg of the League Cup semi-final against Fulham.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news