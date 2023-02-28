The rumors of the summer market set off the alarms about the situation of the Colombian striker Luis Diaz. After arriving at the club in January 2022 and quickly becoming one of the team’s figures, an injury slowed down his evolution at the club. Liverpool.

The peasant was injured on October 9 of last year in a match against Arsenal in the Premier League. After an initial disability of two months, he goes for almost five without being able to perform with his club.

On Monday, the Calciomercato media surprised by publishing a version according to which Díaz was offered to Milan, from Italy, as part of payment in a possible transfer of the Portuguese Rafael Leao to the English club.

However, the Liverpool Echo newspaper, on Tuesday, denied this version and considered that Díaz is part of the team’s future plans.

Photo: Twitter: @IMechanisms

Diaz has just 12 months into his Liverpool career and Klopp has no intention of letting the Colombia international go. At the age of 26 he is seen as an integral part of the long-term plan and someone whose influence and importance will only increase. as the manager looks to build his next great Liverpool team,” published the Liverpool Echo.

What about Luis Díaz, why hasn’t he returned?

Despite Díaz’s high regard for the coaching staff, he is not yet ready to give his team a hand in one of the most difficult campaigns in recent years.

Eliminated from the League Cup and the FA Cup, and with a very complicated outlook in the Champions League, in which they lost 2-5 to Real Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16, Liverpool only has to try to get into European positions in the Premier League. This Wednesday they face Wolverhampton (3 pm, Colombia time).



Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool coach updated the situation of the Colombian striker, who is still training individually. “Luis, I saw half an hour of the rehabilitation session on the field, individually finishing off, moving. He looks very good but he was not in team training yet, ”said the German at a press conference.

Before the knee injury, Díaz managed to play 12 games with Liverpool, totaling all competitions. He scored four goals and provided three assists.

