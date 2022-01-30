Luis Díaz: what number will he wear at Liverpool?

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis DÃaz, author of the great goal for Colombia.
Luis Díaz, author of the great goal of Colombia.
The Colombian was confirmed by the English team this Sunday.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 30, 2022, 08:28 AM
This Sunday the signing of the Colombian LLuis Diaz to the Liverpool from England. This is one of the most important transfers of a Colombian footballer.
The English club made the signing of the Colombian official and on its official Twitter account it has already released the shirt that the player will wear.
“And Diaz has already selected a shirt number prior to his arrival on Merseyside, with the attacker taking the vacant number 23,” the club statement read.
Xherdan Shaquiri was the last player to wear this number in Liverpool, but he is gone now because he went to Lyon.
SPORTS
January 30, 2022, 08:28 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #number #wear #Liverpool
Leave a Reply