Luis Díaz: what number will he wear at Liverpool?

This Sunday the signing of the Colombian LLuis Diaz to the Liverpool from England. This is one of the most important transfers of a Colombian footballer.

The English club made the signing of the Colombian official and on its official Twitter account it has already released the shirt that the player will wear.

“And Diaz has already selected a shirt number prior to his arrival on Merseyside, with the attacker taking the vacant number 23,” the club statement read.

Xherdan Shaquiri was the last player to wear this number in Liverpool, but he is gone now because he went to Lyon.

