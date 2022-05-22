This Sunday at 10 a.m. The Premier League 2021-2022 will have its last day with an open panorama to define the tournament champion.

The options to keep the crown of the British competition are only two: Manchester City and Liverpool.

On the side of the ‘citizens’, led by Josep Guardiola, the final match will be against Aston Villa, at the Etihad Stadium (ESPN).

On the side of the ‘Reds’, led by Jürgen Klopp and supported by the Colombian Luis Díaz, the final game will be at Anfield Road, against Wolverhampton (ESPN2).

In principle, the one that has everything to win is Manchester City, since it depends on itself to stay with the victory. Nevertheless, in Liverpool they are used to the epic, and the ‘miracle’ could be given to them.

This is how Luis Díaz can become champion

Before Liverpool and City step onto the pitch, the table of positions has Guardiola’s men in first place, with 90 points and a goal difference of 72. Those of Klopp are second, with 89 units, and 66 goals in the goals item.

This being the case, to be champion, Liverpool must win their game and wait for City to lose or draw. If the ‘Reds’ draw or lose, regardless of what happened with Manchester, they will say goodbye to their option to stay with the Premier. In the Liverpool game, it is most likely that Luis Díaz will start.

