This Saturday, the Military Forces reported that Luis Díaz’s parents, Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda, were kidnapped in the municipality of Barrancas, La Guajira.

According to the first versions, the father and mother of the Liverpool player from England He was at a gas station in the Los Olivos neighborhood. before being kidnapped by men on a motorcycle who intercepted the van in which they were traveling and kidnapped them.

They rescue Luis Díaz’s mother

Minutes after hearing the news, police sources confirmed to EL TIEMPO that Cilenis Marulanda, mother of the Liverpool soccer player, was rescued and was in good health.

At the same time, they indicated that they are still searching for the soccer player’s father, who was also kidnapped while being transported in a truck.

What do Luis Díaz’s parents do in La Guajira?

Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda, parents of the Colombian National Team player, They continue to live in the municipality of Barrancas, despite the fact that his son Luis Díaz lives in England, where he is a Liverpool star.

‘Lucho’s’ father, before his son broke into international football, He worked in a kitchen in the Cerrejón mines, in La Guajira. Currently, he has a soccer school in Barrancas, where he uses his passion to help the children of his hometown.

In fact, on repeated occasions, Liverpool’s ‘7’ has confessed that his father was the one who taught him in his beginnings, being the first coach he had in childhood.

For its part, Cilenis Marulanda dedicates herself to housework and she has been married to Luis Manuel Díaz for some years.

In addition, Luis Díaz’s mother and father usually meet with the National Team soccer player on special dates. On some occasions, they have traveled to Europe to spend time with their son, daughter-in-law and his granddaughter.

