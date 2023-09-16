Saturday, September 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz was key in Liverpool’s agonizing victory against Wolves

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Luis Díaz was key in Liverpool’s agonizing victory against Wolves

Close


Close

Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz.

Luis Diaz.

Match of the fifth date of the Premier League.

See also  Luiz Henrique, the pearl of Betis who is already full of suitors

The Colombian striker Luis Diaz was important in the victory at the end of the match Liverpool on his visit to Wolves1-3, on the fifth day of the English Premier League.

Díaz was not a starter, but his team started losing 1-0 very early, after six minutes, with both Hwang Hee-Chen.

(Shakira loses another ‘family battle’ with Clara Chía Marti over Gerard Piqué)
(Scandal due to love triangle in the Italian National Team: two players involved)

Liverpool tied in the 55th minute, when Díaz entered, with a goal from Cody Gakpo, while Andrew Robertson He scored the winning goal with five minutes left.

However, and when everything indicated that the game would end like this, Harvey Elliottin the 91st minute, made it 1-3, in the third assist of Mohamed Salah one of the figures of commitment.

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #key #Liverpools #agonizing #victory #Wolves

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mortal Kombat 1: a video comparison between Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, PS5 and Xbox Series S

Mortal Kombat 1: a video comparison between Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, PS5 and Xbox Series S

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result