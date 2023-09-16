Luis Díaz was key in Liverpool’s agonizing victory against Wolves

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Luis Díaz.
Luis Diaz.
Match of the fifth date of the Premier League.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Colombian striker Luis Diaz was important in the victory at the end of the match Liverpool on his visit to Wolves1-3, on the fifth day of the English Premier League.
Díaz was not a starter, but his team started losing 1-0 very early, after six minutes, with both Hwang Hee-Chen.
(Shakira loses another ‘family battle’ with Clara Chía Marti over Gerard Piqué)
(Scandal due to love triangle in the Italian National Team: two players involved)
Liverpool tied in the 55th minute, when Díaz entered, with a goal from Cody Gakpo, while Andrew Robertson He scored the winning goal with five minutes left.
However, and when everything indicated that the game would end like this, Harvey Elliottin the 91st minute, made it 1-3, in the third assist of Mohamed Salah one of the figures of commitment.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #key #Liverpools #agonizing #victory #Wolves
Leave a Reply