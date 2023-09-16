Luis Díaz was key in Liverpool’s agonizing victory against Wolves

The Colombian striker Luis Diaz was important in the victory at the end of the match Liverpool on his visit to Wolves1-3, on the fifth day of the English Premier League.

Díaz was not a starter, but his team started losing 1-0 very early, after six minutes, with both Hwang Hee-Chen.

Liverpool tied in the 55th minute, when Díaz entered, with a goal from Cody Gakpo, while Andrew Robertson He scored the winning goal with five minutes left.

However, and when everything indicated that the game would end like this, Harvey Elliottin the 91st minute, made it 1-3, in the third assist of Mohamed Salah one of the figures of commitment.