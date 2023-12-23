He Arsenal kept his temper against the attacks of the Liverpool, especially in the second half where he had victory in hand with two shots on the woodwork, and left Anfield with a point (1-1), enough to maintain dominance in the Premier, a game in which Luis Diaz He got hit.

Arsenal has yet to win at Anfield, having not achieved three points at this venue since the 2012-13 season, with its coach, Mikel Arteta As a player. But he ended up standing, involved in the game, faithful to his style and without giving up a victory that, at times, was closer to his rival.

The tie does not completely satisfy anyone. What's more, it leaves the fight for leadership more than open. None of the first three managed to win.

Díaz left the field of play in the 65th minute due to a blow to his right leg against a rival, but little is officially known about what he has.



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp He referred to the problem that the Guajiro forward has and warned that it is possible that he will not be able to play in the next match.

“I hope not (a serious injury). Have pain. He went knee to knee. At that moment we wanted to change twice, but Luis was on the floor,” Klopp said.

And he added: “First we wanted to wait to see if it had to come out, but then we decided to change it. We don't have to wait to see how she is, so that's what we did then.”

The strategist pointed out that it was very possible that Díaz would be absent from the next game, this Tuesday against the Burnley, published by the Liverpool Echo newspaper.

“He told me he felt a little pain. The physios weren't too worried, but you never know and we played in three days. You never know. It is a rapid change, we have to see it,” she stated.

