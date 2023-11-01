The Colombian Police assured this Monday that they believe they have identified people who are linked to the kidnapping of Luis Manuel Diazfather of the footballer Liverpool Luis Diaz, committed on Saturday in the Caribbean department of La Guajira (border with Venezuela).

“Without naming names, because we do not have that capacity (…) we have clarity of people who have been linked to the event. When an event like this occurs, this is not spontaneous, there is prior planning, people who perhaps (. ..) drags people to a point so that others can move them,” said the deputy director of the Colombian Police, General Alejandro Zapata.

(Iván René Valenciano: first statements after being arrested for drunk driving)

(Falcao García scored a double: the great goals in the Lugonés vs. Rayo Vallecano match)

The officer explained that they do not rule out that the kidnappers have taken the soccer player’s father to Venezuela, although they do not have conclusive evidence that this was the case.

Luis Manuel Díaz and his wife Cilenis Marulanda, parents of the Colombian winger, were kidnapped on Saturday in the town of Barrancas, where they are from. The scorer’s mother was released hours later thanks to police pressure. So far no group has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping.

Diaz and Petro

The Guajiro striker’s moment is not the best. Although he had recovered his form and was a figure with his club, this problem has brought him difficulties.

Díaz wants to speak with the president of ColombiaGustavo Petro, as reported in the last few hours.

“Luis Díaz wants to speak with the President of the Republic. It is not easy, there are a lot of occupations for the president, but it could be a special issue, an exception and he wants to talk to President Petro,” said César Augusto Londoño in El Pulso del Fútbol.

At least 130 police and 110 military personnel are participating in the search, by land and air, and, according to the Minister of Defense, Ivan Velasquez“there is a very intense operation, not only on the border (with Venezuela), but also in the sectors that could be used as escape routes for the kidnappers.”

(Iván René Valenciano: forceful statements from his wife after the scandal)

(Luis Díaz: Liverpool, on the charge after kidnapping his father, new revelation)