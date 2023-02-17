Luis Diaz gave good news on Thursday when he began jogging work on the field with the Liverpoolafter his injury and knee surgery that has kept him off the pitch.

The Colombian was seen doing a job on the pitch, which excites the fans of Liverpool and the Colombian National Team with a soon return.

It has been tentatively speculated that Díaz would be ready for the second leg of the Champions League against Real Madrid.

It’s not ready yet…

Luis Díaz receives the mark from Varane.

Well, this Friday, DT Jurgen Klopp He referred to Liverpool’s medical news, and in the case of Díaz, he clarified that he is not ready yet.

“Same team as Monday night. Ibou (Konaté) not yet, Luis (Diaz) not yet. But that’s all. Thiago is not available. Calvin (Ramsey) underwent surgery and is not available either,” said the Reds coach at the last press conference before the visit to Newcastle in the Premier League.



However, his response was very concise regarding the Colombian, so we will have to wait for his evolution in the coming days.

Van Dijk ready

For his part, the Dutch Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool centre-back, will return to the pitch this weekend and will be ready to face Real Madrid on Tuesday in the first leg of the round of 16 tie.

Klopp confirmed at a press conference that Van Dijk will be able to play against Newcastle United this Saturday.

“I think Van Dijk is available, yes. Yesterday he was ready and today, from what we have seen in training, too, so we will make a decision based on that,” said the German coach.

Van Dijk has not played since early January, when he suffered a hamstring injury that has seen him miss Liverpool’s last seven games.

SPORTS AND EFE

