Luis Diaz vs. Rafael Santos Borré: which Chilean goal was better?

The Colombian National Team ended its tour of Asia with a great victory against Japan, 2-1, this Tuesday in a match on the Fifa date, which was marked by a great goal from attacker Rafael Santos Borré.

(You may be interested: Borré unleashes euphoria on social networks: the memes of Colombia’s triumph)

Borré not only scored the winning goal for Colombia, but his shot was spectacular. The player made a Chilean to convert his score.

The move has been widely celebrated on social networks, where the video goes viral, while media from all over the world reproduce it. Undoubtedly a high-class goal with great technical ability from Borré.

Rafael Santos Borré celebrates his great goal. See also Salernitana stops a bad Milan: 2-2. Now Inter can overtake

Rafael Santos’ great goal is now compared to another similar one, the one scored by Luis Diaz with Colombia in a match of the Copa América 2’21 against Brazil.

(Read also: Colombia Selection: the five conclusions left by the Asian tour)

The goal came 10 minutes into the first half when Colombia scored a true gem of a goal against Brazil, for group B of the Copa América.

Luis Díaz waited for the ball and launched into a phenomenal pirouette, in the style of a ‘media chalaca’ or ‘scissors’ to beat the Brazilian goal.

Deleted or Diaz?

Luis Díaz, figure of Colombia against Brazil.

In the networks, the debate has already been generated between which of the two annotations was better. These are two particular, beautiful goals, in different scenarios, since Borré’s came in a friendly while Díaz’s was in the middle of the Copa América.

Sensational. Marvelous. Bright. Great goal from Colombia, you can’t believe what Luis Díaz did. First goal scored against Brazil in the Copa América and in what way. 💥🇨🇴pic.twitter.com/8dOzBm2oEn – Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) June 24, 2021

In any case, the spectacularity of the goals is to be appreciated, over and over again. But everyone has their favourite. Which one did you like the most?

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news