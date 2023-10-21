Faced with an entrenched rival, the game of Luis Diaz decided the Merseyside derby on the side of Liverpoolwhich was imposed on Everton thanks to two goals from the Egyptian Mohamed Salah the first from a penalty caused by the Colombian, who already at the end of the first half had led to the expulsion of Ashley Young.

Liverpool was superior at all times, climbing to the top waiting for what happens in the rest of the day, but, without clarity, needed two actions from the ‘coffee grower’ to give the Jurgen Klopp his eighth victory in the derby, surpassing Rafa Benítez’s mark. (Luis Díaz, a tremendous game, was decisive in Liverpool’s great victory)

Until that moment, guided by the teaching of Alexis McAllister, The ‘reds’ were clear dominators, but in the entire first half they did not find a timely shot to clear the way for them. Neither ‘Mo’ Salah, nor Luis Díaz, nor Alexander-Arnold, nor the Hungarian Dominik Sboszalai.

He left happy

Díaz was decisive, because in the first half a foul by Ashley Young resulted in the expulsion of the aggressor, leaving Everton with 10 men.

For the second half, the guajiro entered the left zone, put in the center, but the rival’s defender committed a penalty, since the ball hit his hand.

The collection of Mohamed Salah It gave the three points to Liverpool, which remains stuck at the top of the standings.

Díaz left the playing field at minute 81 of the game and replaced him Joe Gomez.

Great level

According to SofaScore, Díaz earned a rating of 7.5 points in the match. The forward shot three times on goal, won eight duels out of 12 and achieved 88 percent of passes.

Once he left the field, Díaz was applauded by the Livepool fans, who recognized him for the excellent game he had, as he was the one who unbalanced.

Highly criticized with Colombia selectionsince he could not score in the games against Uruguay and Ecuador in the qualifying round 2026 World Cup, but it is seen that he is one of the recognized footballers on his team.

