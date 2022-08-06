Colombian striker Luis Diaz played 77 minutes in Liverpool’s first match in the 2022-2023 Premier League, which ended in a 2-2 draw with Fulham.

The game was not easy, it was suffered for those led by Jurgen Kloppwho agonizingly saved a point on their visit to that court.

During the time he was on the field of play, Luis Díaz had a good turnout. The first half was better than the second.

good first time



Diaz had a goal annulled and minutes later he had a shot on the post, he showed mobility and he only needed to score.

Without Mané, winner the day before in his debut in the Bundesliga, nor any of his signings in the field of entry, Jürgen Klopp’s team suffered to avoid defeat against an elevator team, which returns to the Premier credited for its status as champion of the Championship, for its history and fiery fans, but with few aspirations beyond avoiding a new relegation.

And yet, based on his pressure and the success of Alexandr MitrovićFulham completely deactivated the runner-up in the first half, who despite appearing at Craven Cottage backed by their victory in the English Super Cup against Manchester City had no other way to create danger in that first half than the individual actions of Luis Díaz .

The Colombian attacker had a goal disallowed after a quarter of an hour for offside Andy Robertson and shot at the post in minute 38, when the “reds” were already at a disadvantage due to Mitrovic’s goal. Very little game for which he is supposed to be, along with City, the main candidate for the title.

Mitrovic had already warned the minute of the game, when he took advantage of an error Alexander-Arnold and shot close to Alisson’s post, he hit after half an hour, again leaving the side “red” in question, which he surpassed in the jump to head a past center of the Congolese Neeskens Kebano.

point saved

Without Thiago, replaced with discomfort by Harvey Elliott, and with Darwin Núñez on the field shortly into the second half, Liverpool seemed to regain control thanks to the Uruguayan, who balanced the game, in the 63rd minute, with a beautiful backheel to make it clear that he has a place among the best.

Half an hour ahead and the game as he likes it, but the European runner-up has not yet adjusted his pieces and Mitrovic, author of 42 goals last season and his team’s top scorer in preseason, knew how to take advantage of it. He forced a penalty from the Dutchman Van Dijk and returned the advantage to the locals (m.72).

The expected final arreón served Klopp’s men to avoid defeat, when Salah took advantage of a pass from Darwin eight minutes later and to believe in the victory with a Henderson shot to the crossbar. A victory that, against all odds, did not materialize. To the satisfaction of the rest of the “Big Six”.

