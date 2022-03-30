Thursday, March 31, 2022
Luis Díaz vents after elimination from the National Team: “It hurts too much”

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz Colombia

The player left a message on his networks regretting not going to the World Cup in Qatar.

The Colombian National Team continues with the guava of its non-attendance to the Qatar World Cupafter being left out and not even getting a place in the playoffs.

This Wednesday the soccer player Luis Díaz pronounced, the figure of the National Team, the new star of Liverpool, and who had a good performance in the final two games of the tie. Diaz he regretted not being able to be in the World Cup.

Diaz’s message

“Since I was little I dreamed of wearing this shirt and wearing it with pride in a World Cup. It hurts too much not to have achieved it. I keep wanting to fight for this dream, you will have my commitment from me and know that I will leave everything to achieve that goal. We will have revenge” , the player wrote on his social networks.

Díaz, despite the elimination, was one of the most outstanding players of the National Team in the auction of the tie.

He is also the great hope for the future, especially now that he stands out at Liverpool in the Premier League.

SPORTS

more sports news

Recommended

