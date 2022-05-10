Luis Díaz, unstoppable: see his great assist for Mané’s goal

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Díaz celebrates his new goal with Liverpool.
The Colombian does not stop appearing and this Tuesday he made a pass in the Premier League.
May 10, 2022, 03:40 PM
Luis Díaz started this Tuesday at Liverpoolin a Premier League match against Aston Villa, on date 33.
The Colombian, located on the right zone, had a moment in which he changed zones, where he feels better, and from the left he shot a perfect center for Mané to score the goal of the partial advantage 1-2.
