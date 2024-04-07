Luis Diaz is living a sweet moment in the Premier League and he was once again the protagonist with his scoring instinct in the area. The Colombian put his Colombian stamp on the English classic.

It was not just another date in the Premier League, the Liverpool visits Old Trafford to face its greatest historical rival, a special match in which the leadership of the tournament was at stake after the victory of Arsenal against Brighton.

Luis Díaz and Klopp. Photo:AFP Share

Liverpool He went out onto the pitch with a clear idea, to pressure and suffocate the Manchester United. Choking his rival took effect in a weak defense and the Colombian took advantage of his opportunity to open the scoring in the theater of dreams.

About the 23rd minute, Luis Diaz He once again demonstrated his scoring instinct and hit a volley after a haircut by the Uruguayan Darwin Nunez in a corner kick, Without thinking twice, he sent it away and opened the scoring in favor of Liverpool, who won 1-0.

Lucho continues destroying defenses in the Premier League and once again silences some criticism in England from some people who said he lacked goals and finishing. It is the Colombian's eighth goal this season in the local league, this year he already scored five goals in the local tournament.

News in development…