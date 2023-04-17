For Luis Díaz, returning to the Liverpool squad, in the game against Leeds (Monday, 2 pm, ESPN TV) after six months away must be like being before a new debut, as if it were his first day and he was among the chosen or as if he had just arrived at the English club, with the same expectations, perhaps with more nerves, since it is about returning after a long and tortuous injury.

It was on October 9 of last year when Luis Díaz collided with the leg of Thomas Partey, an Arsenal player. After the crash, Luis was left lying on the grass and had to be replaced. The technician Jurgen Klopp He went to meet him, hugged him. Then she said, with great uncertainty: “It doesn’t look good…”.

The first information that arrived from England indicated that Díaz presented a strain on one of the knee ligaments, and that it should not be operated. Klopp was waiting for him back in December. Luis spent a few days in Colombia, and when he returned, when everything seemed to be going well for him to come back soon, he suffered a relapse of the injury during a Liverpool training session in Dubai. And now yes, what he feared: the operating room. Luis Díaz traveled to England and had surgery. His wife published photos after surgery with an optimistic message: “Luis, we will see you lift stronger.”

EL TIEMPO learned details of the injury that Luis had and that sent him to the operating room and a long recovery. After returning to practice after his first injury – apparently precipitously – the footballer suffered a second injury in which he tore the medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

They did a ligament reconstruction and, according to what this newspaper learned, a procedure called internalbrace, which consists of a synthetic increase with suture to reinforce the repair. The surgery was carried out by the doctor andy williamshighly regarded orthopedist, expert in ligament injuries and known for treating many athletes, including Premier League footballers.

Luis’s next step was to start the recovery process. As? The Colombian doctor Germán Ochoa, an expert in knee injuries, explains what this stage consists of for an athlete who has undergone surgery on the medial collateral ligament.

“The rehabilitation protocol consists of gaining joint mobility, muscle strengthening, proprioceptive coordination (perceiving the location, movement and action of body parts): it is a judicious protocol. Between the time he is discharged and the competition there is a period called sports readaptation, which, as I understand it, he has already completed, and he had field work, with a noticeable improvement. By complying with the healing times and the sports rehabilitation and readaptation protocols, you should already be fit for competition”.

The worst prognoses said that for this season the footballer would not return, because it is an injury that takes six months on average -according to doctor Ochoa-. Other press versions indicated that Klopp was waiting for him for the second leg of the round of 16 in the Champions League on March 15, which did not happen.

Meanwhile, Díaz continued his process. In this process, Luis not only worked with the Liverpool medical services. His team was joined by the Portuguese specialist Mario Simoeswhom he knew from his time at Porto.

On February 16, Díaz ran again with coach David Rydings, according to Liverpool’s publication on social networks. On March 30, he already returned to train with the team. Day zero was drawing near. Klopp, meanwhile, was giving clues about his return. That it’s almost there, that it’s a little short, that now yes, better not, than for the game against Leeds, that is, this Monday, he’s already one hundred percent, he said that a week ago and he has reiterated it in the last few days, although yesterday he preferred to be prudent: “He’s absolutely fine, he didn’t lose his skills, that’s good, but as I said, we have to see how, step by step, we can bring him back to the team.”

Will Díaz take time to be what he was? Is it real that he will come stronger? How long will it be prudent on the court? Will he start today? Maybe he doesn’t play?

See also Pogba misses the "good old days" with the "old lady"! It will take a while to return to its pre-injury level, because there is an obvious fear called kinesiophobia, which is the athlete’s fear of returning to competition and impact.

The doctor Germán Ochoa speaks from experience about what can come for the Colombian player: “It will take time to return to his level prior to the injury, because there is an obvious fear called kinesiophobia, which is the fear of athletes to return to competition and impact. In other words, you have to be patient for a while so that he gradually, staggered and progressively adapts, and returns adequately to competition ”, he analyzes.

In England there is a climate of confidence for the return of Luis. However, they are also prudent. Ed Aarons, a journalist for The Guardian, opines:

“I think there is a lot of hope that Diaz can give Liverpool something that they have been missing all season when he returns. But I know that Klopp will want to take his time to facilitate his return to the team after so much time away, so it may take a few weeks before he returns to the starting lineup, ”Aarons tells EL TIEMPO.

Zero hour has arrived. Luis Díaz is back and Liverpool needs him, as well as the Colombian National Team, which hopes that he will pick up his rhythm and confidence again.

