Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Luis Díaz unleashes his father's euphoria from the stands after his reappearance

April 18, 2023
in Sports
Luis Diaz

The soccer player reappeared after 6 months without playing.

The Colombian Luis Díaz had his happy return to the courts after six months inactive due to a double injury that forced him to undergo surgery in December.

(You may be interested in: Luis Díaz: unpublished details of his injury, his surgery and his return with Liverpool)

Díaz spent just over ten minutes on the field. He entered for the Dutchman Cody Gakpo in a game that Liverpool easily beat Leeds United and in which his compatriot Luis Sinisterra was the protagonist. The win allowed him to return in a match in which DT jurgen klopp he didn’t want to risk it.

Lucho underwent knee surgery in December and began an arduous rehabilitation.

Luis Diaz on his return.

proud dad

When Luis went back to the field, there was an ovation from the Liverpool fans who came to the game, since it was a visitor.

The happiest, without a doubt, was Dïaz’s father, who with his son’s shirt and a Colombian flag celebrated his return to the courts with rage.

The video of his merriment in the stands goes viral.

The 1-6 leaves Liverpool still with options to qualify for European tournaments, in a season in which they have suffered a lot and in which they have missed the joy of the peasant.

