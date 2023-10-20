The Colombian National Team could not win on the double date of the qualifying rounds in October, against Uruguay and Ecuador, but remains undefeated in the Néstor Lorenzo era and in the qualification zone for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The team drew 2-2 against Uruguay in Barranquilla on October 12, and on Tuesday they got a point as a visitor in Ecuador (0-0). And in both games one of the team’s references was highlighted by the press and social networks.

Luis Díaz, the most important player on the team today and a member of Liverpool, made two mistakes that could have meant the Colombian victory in both games: Against Uruguay, he lost an incredible one-on-one with Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, and in Quito, Ecuadorian Moisés Ramírez saved a penalty.

The guajiro has only taken two penalties in his career in official matches and he missed both of them: one with Porto, in January 2022, and the one in the game against the Ecuadorians.

Luis Díaz’s heartfelt message on his social networks

In the midst of the criticism, Díaz uploaded a message on his social networks in which he vents about what happened. “We are still together, my sele. Sometimes you have to fall to get up and try again. “As always in life,” wrote.

Several of the members of the National Team came out to support him, including James Rodriguez, who wrote: “Let’s go together, Luchito, you are great.”

Also responding to the message were Jhon Arias, Juan Camilo ‘Cucho’ Hernández, Jhon Arias, Álvaro Montero, Roger Martínez, Jorge Carrascal, Willer Ditta, Wílmar Barrios and José Luis Chunga, among others.

But among the messages of support for Díaz there was one that caught attention. It was written by someone who experienced a very similar situation: Carlos Bacca, current forward for Junior de Barranquilla.

Bacca missed the charge in the definition from the penalty spot that meant the elimination of the Colombian National Team at the hands of England, in the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, something for which he continues to receive accusations, even today.

“On some courts they don’t value you, because you were the one who took the penalty. They stay with those negative things. Here they stick with the rudeness, no one remembers you because you were in Europe. But I am satisfied with my family and the people who love me,” Bacca told As Colombia this week.

The forward from Puerto Colombia provided full support to Luis Díaz. “Only those who dare to kick are the ones who get kicked out by Luchito. LET’S COME, you’re a show dad”, Bacca wrote.

