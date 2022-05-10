What Luis Díaz did with Liverpol in the Champins semifinal against Villarrealwhen he came in from the bench to straighten the team’s truck heading to the final, still resonates.

Technical report

Luis Díaz celebrates his new goal with Liverpool.

Now the report of the panel of Uefa Technical Observers has been released, which analyzed the decisive impact of Diaz, “who inspired Liverpool to a brilliant comeback at Villarreal.”

The report analyzes relevant aspects of the game in detail, and emphasizes the Colombian’s performance.

They highlight, for example, about his goal: “Díaz’s astute run, a ghost into the space between Raúl Albiol and Juan Foyth, and a header did the rest.”

Furthermore, the report says: “Liverpool’s left winger scored his second goal and was instrumental in turning the tide after his 46th-minute introduction.”

Uefa’s match observer said: “He had a huge game-changing impact, scoring and proving to be a constant threat.”

The panel, according to the report, “was impressed by Diaz’s role in inspiring the success of Liverpool’s comeback. With his speed and direct running, he was a constant threat to the Villarreal defence.”

Statistics in your favor

The statistics underline the impact of Luis Díaz, not only in this game. “In total in the round of 16, meanwhile, in 380 minutes on the pitch, he has carried the ball forward ten meters or more on 20 occasions.”

That detail, says the report, “puts him level with Mohamed Salah (20 carries over 10m in 454 minutes) and second only to Andrew Robertson (22 carries in 439 minutes) among the Liverpool team. In addition, his distance average load of 6.8 m is the best of that trio”.

Díaz takes the focus on the analysis. Now, the Colombian is getting ready for the final on May 29 against Real Madrid.

