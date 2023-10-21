You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Luis Díaz celebrates a goal
The Colombian was the protagonist of the victory against Everton.
The Colombian Luis Diaz was a figure in the difficult triumph of Liverpool about him Everton2-0, this Saturday in a Premier League match at the Anfield stadium.
Díaz was decisive, because in the first half a lack of Ashley Young It resulted in the expulsion of the aggressor, so Everton was left with 10 men.
The prison
And in the second half, the Guajiro striker entered the left zone, put in the center, but the rival defender committed a penalty, since the ball hit his hand.
The collection of Mohamed Salah It gave the three points to Liverpool, which remains stuck at the top of the standings.
Díaz left the playing field at minute 81 of the game and replaced him Joe Gomez.
And in the seventh minute of replacement, Salah, after the assistance of the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, scored 2-0.
