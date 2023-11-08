Luis Díaz, his family and all of Colombia They are in suspense for the release of their father, ‘Mane’ Díaz, who has spent more than 11 days kidnapped by the ELN guerrilla.

It may be of interest to you: Luis ‘Chino’ Sandoval exploded and confessed the sufferings of his family

The player, who is going through one of the most difficult moments of his life, hopes that his father will be released and is attentive to the news he receives from Colombia.

This Wednesday, Otty Patiño, chief negotiator of the Government’s negotiating team in the peace talks with the ELN, announced that they were beginning the process of releasing ‘Mane’ Díaz, although the time and place are not yet known.

Also: Alert in the Colombian National Team: James Rodríguez got sick and is out in Sao Paulo

Otty Patiño, head of the Government delegation. Photo: See also Valencia: racist insult to Vinicius, match suspended for 10'. Then the Brazilian is expelled Sergio Cardenas. TIME

Luis Díaz will be in the match between Toulouse vs. Liverpool

Liverpool published some photos of their training before the match against Toulouse of France, for date 4 of the group stage of the Europa League, and the Colombian was one of the players who stole the spotlight.

Despite the difficult moment, the Guajiro trained normally with the Reds’ first team and is preparing to have minutes on French soil.

Luis Díaz was called up by German coach Jürgen Klopp for the duel that could qualify the club for the next round of the Europa League and it is not ruled out that he starts.

Read here: Javier Fernández: another blunder by the ‘Singer of the goal’, beyond belief

In the afternoon in England (around noon in Colombia) the 22 players called up from Liverpool, including ‘Lucho’ Díaz, They began their journey to France to finish preparations for the continental match.

List of called

Alisson, Gomez, Endo, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Chambers, Scanlon, Doak, McConnell, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Mrozek.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO