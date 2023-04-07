Luis Díaz, to wait any longer?: Klopp was clear about the comeback with Liverpool

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Diaz returns to group training.
The DT of Liverpool gave news about the return of the Colombian player.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombian Luis Díaz does not lose patience. He has not played since October and his reappearance with the Liverpool it continues to drag on.
The 1-4 defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League and then the goalless draw against Chelsea fuel the difficult moment of the team that is fighting to reach Champions League positions.
Liverpool is eighth with 43 points and is eager to close the gap. But for that he still can’t count on the Colombian.
Klopp confirms
Before the game this Sunday in which Liverpool faces Arsenal, the coach Jurgen Klopp gave news.
When asked about the injured, Klopp confirmed that Luis Diaz is still not one hundred percent, but he gave a date for his possible return.
According to the coach, Lucho will be able to return in optimal condition on April 17, when Liverpool faces LeedsUnited. In any case, he did not close the door to summon him for this weekend.
“Virgil returns to training, Luis and Thiago train with total normality. The plan for Luis is to be 100% available for Leeds. We probably won’t involve him for Sunday,” said the coach at the recent press conference.
Liverpool was injured in October and after undergoing knee surgery in December has not been able to come back.
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
