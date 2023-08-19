Saturday, August 19, 2023
Luis Díaz, to the rhythm of Shakira: this is how Bambino Pons sang his goal

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Luis Díaz, to the rhythm of Shakira: this is how Bambino Pons sang his goal

The Colombian scored his second goal of the season, against Bournemouth.

The Colombian Luis Díaz has a dream start in the Premier League: he has two goals in two games, the first against Chelsea, on date 1, and the other, this Saturday, to partially tie the game against Bournemouth.

The peasant searched for a ball in the area and finished off with half a scissors to get the partial 1-1 for those led by Jürgen Klopp, in the 28th minute.

Bournemouth took the lead after three minutes, with a goal from Antoine Semenyo, and at 35, Mohamed Salah made it 2-1, after taking a rebound from a penalty that he himself missed.

Bambino Pons changed musical genre for Luis Díaz’s goal

Díaz’s goal had a special account from Juan Manuel ‘Bambino’ Pons, who usually adapts songs, mostly rock, to sing the goals.

This time, for the goal of the former Junior and Porto player, he adapted a recent hit: Music Sessions #53, the highly successful and controversial song that Shakira recorded with the Argentine Bizarrap and in which she throws hints at her ex-partner, Gerard Piqué, and Clara Chía.

During the broadcast, Pons confessed that this type of music is not his style and that he had been thinking for several months about how to adapt the song for the moment in which Díaz scored.

‘The uh-uh-uh didn’t come out for me,’ said the Bambino to talk about the difficulty of imitating a voice like that of the Barranquillera.

SPORTS

Recommended

