The Colombian soccer player Luis Diaz He celebrated again this Sunday with Liverpool, by winning the League Cup title, in the final against Chelsea at Wembley.

The Colombian player was the protagonist in this new conquest of the Reds, confirming his great moment.

Luis Díaz, champion of the League Cup.

With suspense, one minute before another penalty shootout, but deservedly, Liverpool once again lifts a trophy that they won two years ago against the same rival. Expecting goals was little more than a utopia, with the previous precedents, the 2022 League Cup and FA Cup finals, both ending in penalty shootouts after each 0-0.

Luis Díaz had to put on the overalls to work for his team at the legendary Wembley stadium in London. The guajiro, who started in Jürgen Klopp's team, had to command Liverpool's attack after the absences of the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, the Egyptian Mohamed Salah and the Portuguese Diogo Jota.

Lucho's joy

Luis Díaz celebrates with Liverpool.

The Colombian exploded with joy for winning this title with Liverpool. The player was very emotional at the team's private celebration, in the dressing room at Wembley Stadium.

In videos that circulate on social networks, you can see how the team unleashed madness to the rhythm of the British artist Dua Lipa.

Lucho, who carries the Colombian flag tied around his waist, is one of those who sings the song and dances and jumps with his companions.

It is not the first time that Lucho celebrates to the artist's rhythm, which seems to be the musical taste of the champion team.

