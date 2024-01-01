You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Luis Díaz fighting the duel with Sofyan Amrabat.
Luis Díaz fighting the duel with Sofyan Amrabat.
Liverpool hosts Newcastle on matchday 20 of the Premier League.
He Liverpool want to start the New Year with a victory that allows them to consolidate their lead in the Premier League. Luis Díaz is one of the players called to give a 2024 gift to the 'red's' fans.
Liverpool 2024 begins with a tough game: receive the Newcastle in the stadium Anfield Road for the 20th day of the Premier League.
The team led by the German coach Jurgen Klopp wants to take advantage of the setback Arsenal, who lost this Sunday 2-1 against Fulham and seeks to establish itself at the top of the standings: it shares the first position with Aston Villa with 42 points and one game less.
Follow Liverpool vs Newcastle LIVE and free minute by minute
