This Sunday, the Liverpool faced Burnley for date 25 of the Premier League. Although it was a game that was suffered more than necessary, the Brazilian Fabinho gave the victory to the German Jürgen Klopp’s team with a goal on minute 40 of the first half.

In the Liverpool lineup the finalists of the African Cup reappeared, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. With his return, the great absentee in the starting lineup was the Colombian Luis Díaz, who, despite being on the bench, did not have minutes with the team either.

Why didn’t ‘Lucho’ play?

Although he hasn’t been in England more than a week, Luis Díaz already had activity in two games with Liverpool. However, for most of the Colombian’s fans, his absence from this Sunday’s game was surprising.

In the first instance, the return of the two African stars was presented as the great reason behind their absence from the starting lineup, since Mané and Salah are the owners of the ‘red’ offense. Then, before the concern of the journalists, the team’s own coach, Jürgen Klopp, cleared the doubts of the fans and said why ‘Lucho’ did not play this Sunday.

“Luis Díaz has adapted well, but this was a different game in the Premier League”said the German at the beginning of the post-match press conference.

“But Sadio Mané worked incredibly hard and that was what we expected,” he added.

Then, aware of the impact that the Guajiro soccer player has had for the club’s fans, he concluded: “Burnley is a special place. Come on, let him adjust”.

Liverpool play again this Wednesday. Face Inter Milan for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Luis Díaz is registered and will be able to play if Klopp wishes.

