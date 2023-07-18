Luis Díaz: this is the million-dollar offer he would have received to leave Liverpool

Luis Diaz returns with all the training and in order to forget the meager season he had due to the injuries that took him out of the title of the Liverpool.

The Premier League and Europa League, will be the challenges for the Colombian to be one of the fundamentals for Jurgen Klopp.

there is an offer

Because of what the peasant has done, there are many interests in various clubs around the world for him, but nothing has been said.

He is no stranger and has received offers from the Middle East, given the boom in hiring to bring names of international stature to Saudi Arabia.

The Portuguese portal, Record says that there is an interest from the team Al Hilal, who intends to hire Diaz.



“Jeorge Jesus He really wants to have the striker and the club is willing to offer 50 million euros for the pass, ”says the publication.

Despite this, they see the transfer as complicated, since Luis Díaz fits perfectly into Klopp’s taste, so it will be difficult for the transfer to take place.

