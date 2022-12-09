Luis Díaz: this is the diagnosis of his injury, there is more time on disability

After a great semester with Liverpool, at the end of the 2021-22 season, the Colombian Luis Diaz he has had to battle injuries in his second year with the English club.

Díaz has not played since last October 9, when he was hit in the knee by Arsenal defender Thomas Partey in the game that Liverpool lost 3-2, in the Premier League.

Although the peasant was already getting ready to return to the competition with Liverpool, this Friday he had to urgently return to Liverpool from Dubai, where the main squad is doing a kind of preseason.

“What is not right is what has to do with Lucho. He felt something and we need further evaluation there, ”Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said in this regard.

Luis Díaz’s injury was complicated

Now, it appears that Diaz’s injury has worsened. According to the journalist Carlos Antonio Velez, The Colombian would have a medial collateral ligament tear in his right knee and will undergo surgery this Saturday.

Speedy recovery for Lucho Diaz…collateral tear in one of his knees…he will be operated on tomorrow…initially disabled for 90 days! Strength!!! — Carlos Antonio Velez (@velezfutbol) December 9, 2022

Díaz’s disability, according to the same source, will be 90 days, which puts him in doubt in the event that the qualifiers for the 2026 United States, Mexico and Canada World Cup begin in March of next year.

