With each game that passes, Luis Díaz is ratified as one of the great protagonists of the success that Liverpool has had in the current season.

His performance in the recent FA Cup final, against Chelsea, led him to be listed as the best player of the match. For this reason, the praise of teammates, coach, former soccer players and journalists were not long in coming.

Now, when Liverpool once again has the option of staying with the Premier League alive and is on the verge of the Champions League final against Real Madrid, the team has decided to raffle an autographed shirt of its great figure: Luis Díaz.

Here’s what you need to do to participate.

This is how you can win the ‘Lucho’ shirt

Luis Diaz's celebration of the FA Cup title.

According to Liverpool on their website, “The giveaway is open to participants from all over the world”.

The only condition is that the participant must be at least 18 years old to participate. “Proof of identity may be required,” the club notes.

Thus, to participate, the user must enter the Liverpool page and put your name, mail, date of birth and country of residence.

Those interested may participate until Monday, June 21, 2022 at 9 am, Colombia time.

“Each person has the right to a share,” says the club.

“Entries will be collated and a winner will be drawn at random. The winner will be notified by email and/or phone within seven days of the closing date and verified by the Promoter and/or its agents”explains Liverpool.

