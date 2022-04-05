Luis Díaz had a consecration night in the Champions League, in which he contributed a goal and an assist for Liverpool to defeat Benfica 1-3 and leave well on the way to qualifying for the semifinals of the tournament.

The international media highlighted the Colombian’s performance and praised his talent, both when he played on the wing and when he went towards the center and looked for the goal that, finally, came in the match’s auction.

The reactions to the performance of Luis Díaz

Liverpool Echo rated Díaz with seven points and gave his opinion on his performance: “He scared Benfica’s right-back Gilberto with his pace and direct run, dragged a shot wide and headed in to help Mane. He moved to the right flank on the hour and kept busy and scored the third.”

The Sun highlighted the hostile environment that the Colombian had. It should be remembered that he came to Liverpool from Porto, Benfica’s rival in the Portuguese league.

“Díaz was all smiles and little surprise, since he played for Porto until January and is not very popular in these places,” the post says. “He’s been a brilliant signing since he arrived in January and it’s unheard of to see a player adapt to the Premier League in the middle of the season so quickly,” he adds.

Daily Mail, meanwhile, gave it 6.5 rating points. “The fact that the goal in the final 1-3 was scored by their Colombian striker Luis Díaz must have irritated Benfica greatly. Díaz spent three years at Porto, the current leader of the Portuguese league,” he says.

For the Daily Mirror, “Benfica’s threat dissipated and Diaz re-established Liverpool’s comfortable lead three minutes from time. Keïta cleared with a threading pass. Diaz did the rest, eluding the goalkeeper before finishing expertly. The semi-finals surely are waiting”.

The Spanish edition of Marca also highlighted the performance of the peasant. “Since he touched the first ball, the whole stadium whistled for Luis Díaz. His past ‘portista’ tattooed Benfica’s enemy sign on his soul forever. It doesn’t matter if he changes his shirt and now wears the Liverpool one. The stands took it with a Colombian winger who was comfortable in adversity. He went out and lit up the ‘Encarnado’ stadium plunging his former Portuguese rivals into darkness.”

