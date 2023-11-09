Luis Díaz is a starter for Liverpool in England, who visits Toulouse for the Europa League date. Simultaneously, in Colombia, his father Luis Manuel is in Valledupar after being released this Thursday, November 9, by the ELN.

The player of the The Colombian national team learned of the release of its father, ‘Mane’ Díaz, a few minutes before the ball rolled in France. The news was celebrated in England and in Liverpool, which sent a heartfelt message on their social networks.

“We are delighted with the news of @LuisFDiaz19. The safe return of the father and we thank everyone involved in securing his release,” the club said.

The ‘Bambino’ Pons and his happiness for the release of Luis Díaz’s father

Juan Manuel ‘El Bambino’ Pons, famous European football narrator, is in charge of commentating the match between Liverpool and Toulouse and in the middle of the broadcast he launched a moving phrase.

“Luis Díaz is playing as a starter, his father has returned home, he is a blessing for everyone,” were the words of the ‘Bambino’ who has an impressive charisma when he sings the goals.

😍 Epic about ‘Bambino’ Pons and the commentator! “Luis Díaz… the ‘shark’”.

“Goal of the ‘shark’”.

Of course, the ‘Bambino’ did not leave his good humor aside and launched a funny phrase in the middle of a moment that fills Colombia and the world with happiness: “Let’s remember that Luis Díaz’s father appeared ‘alive and well’. It’s great news for football”

This is how he sang Luis Díaz’s last goal in the Europa League

