Luis Díaz: this is how Jürgen Klopp described his great goal in Liverpool vs. Manchester

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
One more hug between the coach and the footballer.
One more hug between the coach and the footballer.
The German coach continues to praise the Guajiro attacker.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 20, 2022, 09:11 AM
Luis Díaz had a sensational performance on Tuesday in the match between Liverpool and Manchester United. With a great goal and a great assist, the striker from Guajiro stole all the praise from the English press.
In the midst of the words that ‘Lucho’ woke up in the media, He highlighted what was said by his coach, the German Jürgen Klopp, who, once again, gave the Colombian player a real boost.
(Take note: Luis Díaz and the great games that come with Liverpool: day, time and TV).
‘A spectacular goal’
“Luis Díaz was alone in front of the goal. It was a spectacular goal.”declared Klopp from the start in a conversation with ‘BBC Sports’.
“The second goal was a wonderful goal because of the play between Mané and Salah. We could have scored more”he pointed.
(Also: Freddy Rincón: the striking reason why he was at Harold Saa’s house).
Liverpool plays again this Sunday, against Everton, at 10:30 am (ESPN), for one more date in the Premier League.
SPORTS
April 20, 2022, 09:11 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #Jürgen #Klopp #great #goal #Liverpool #Manchester
Leave a Reply