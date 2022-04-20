Luis Díaz: this is how Jürgen Klopp described his great goal in Liverpool vs. Manchester

Luis Díaz had a sensational performance on Tuesday in the match between Liverpool and Manchester United. With a great goal and a great assist, the striker from Guajiro stole all the praise from the English press.

In the midst of the words that ‘Lucho’ woke up in the media, He highlighted what was said by his coach, the German Jürgen Klopp, who, once again, gave the Colombian player a real boost.

‘A spectacular goal’

“Luis Díaz was alone in front of the goal. It was a spectacular goal.”declared Klopp from the start in a conversation with ‘BBC Sports’.

“The second goal was a wonderful goal because of the play between Mané and Salah. We could have scored more”he pointed.

Liverpool plays again this Sunday, against Everton, at 10:30 am (ESPN), for one more date in the Premier League.

