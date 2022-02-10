Luis Díaz: this is how he was applauded at Anfield after his great game

Liverpool beat Leicester City with a brace from Diogo Jota that serves the ‘Reds’ to cut the distance with Manchester City at the top of the table (2-0) to nine. The game also led to the first start with Luis Díaz’s Jugen Klopp team. The Colombian had a good match and received applause from the fans.

Díaz, who has already provided an assist in the FA Cup, played 89 minutes at Anfield, before being replaced by Takumi Minamino.

When leaving, the public recognized him with applause for his great game, in an emotional ovation.

A total madness the debut of Luis Díaz the quality that the guajiro has is unmatched what a piece of player pride of Juniorista Colombian pride 🇨🇴🇵🇷❤️⚽🔥 pic.twitter.com/byfuNGMnLT – Pochi Chavez  (@Pochichavez17) February 10, 2022

