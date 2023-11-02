This Thursday and through a statement, Otty Patiño, the chief peace negotiator with the ELN, confirmed that this guerrilla group is responsible for the kidnapping of Luis Díaz’s father. happened last Saturday afternoon.

The National Government demanded his immediate release, facing what constitutes one of the most serious crises in the negotiation with that illegal group.

“Today we have officially learned that the kidnapping perpetrated last October 28, in Barrancas, department of La Guajira, of which Luis Manuel Diaz and Cilenis Marulanda, father and mother of the soccer player, were victims. Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda, was perpetrated by a unit belonging to the ELN,” says the delegation’s statement.

The delegation of the National Government at the Peace Dialogue Table with the National Liberation Army, ELN, informs public opinion that:

In the statement, they called on the ELN to carry out the release of ‘Mané’ Díaz, Luis Díaz’s father: “We remind the ELN that kidnapping is a criminal practice, in violation of International Humanitarian Law, and that it is their duty in the development of the current peace process, not only to stop executing it, but also to eliminate it forever,” says the document signed by Otty Patiño.

Reaction of the English press

Faced with this news that impacts the country, in England they have echoed the confirmation by the National Government and thus reacted to the kidnapping of the player’s father by the ELN.

The Liverpool Echo reported the news: “Luis Manuel Díaz, the Liverpool forward’s father, has been missing for five days since he was kidnapped, and on Thursday Colombian government officials said the Colombian National Liberation Army (ELN) was responsible. of the kidnapping that has gained worldwide media and caused Liverpool’s number 7 to miss his last two games.

While the newspaper The Sun titled the news about the Liverpool star: “Luis Díaz’s father ‘kidnapped by Colombian guerrillas known for kidnappings and massacres’ while the network closes in on his lair.”

For its part, The Anfield Talk portal cited the news reported by EL TIEMPO on its social networks.

