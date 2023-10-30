At least 130 police officers and 110 Colombian soldiers search by land and air for the footballer’s father Luis Díaz, from Liverpool, kidnapped on Saturday in the Caribbean department of La Guajira, while authorities’ concern grows over the possibility of him being taken to Venezuela.

The Minister of DefenseIván Velásquez, He told journalists that “there is very important attention on the part of the National Government, the Military Forces, and the National Police to achieve the safe and sound recovery very soon” of Mr. Díaz.

Luis Manuel Diaz and his wife Cilenis Marulanda, Parents of the Colombian striker were kidnapped on Saturday in the town of Barrancas, in the department of La Guajira, bordering Venezuela and where they are from.

The scorer’s mother was released hours later thanks to police pressure. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping and the authorities have not formulated any hypothesis about the authorship of this crime, which has been rejected by all sectors of Colombian society.

The mobilization

The community of the municipality of Barrancas sent a communication inviting people to join the march for the release of the soccer player from Liverpool.

“We inform that the march will take place on October 31,” says the invitation, which confirms that it will be at 5 in the afternoon.

“Take your candle to light the light of hope.” it says on the poster.

Search in the border area Minister Velásquez explained that “there is a very intense operation, not only on the border (with Venezuela), but also in the sectors that could be used as escape routes for the kidnappers.”