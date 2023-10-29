You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The player’s parents were kidnapped in Los Olivos.
Luis Díaz’s mother was rescued by the FF. MM., the father is still missing.
OF
The Colombian Military Forces reported that Luis Díaz’s parents, Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda, They were kidnapped in the municipality of Barrancas, La Guajira, while they were in their truck.
According to the first versions, the father and mother of the Liverpool player from England He was at a gas station in the Los Olivos neighborhood. before being kidnapped by men on a motorcycle who intercepted the truck in which they were traveling.
Minutes later, the Military Forces and President Gustavo Petro reported that Luis Díaz’s mother was rescued in the middle of the padlock plan. Cilenis Marulanda was found in good health and scared by the events. However, the Military Forces have not confirmed the rescue of ‘Lucho’s father.
Was there a shooting during the kidnapping of Luis Díaz’s parents?
According to the information published by journalist José Hugo Illera, the truck in which the parents of the Colombian player were transported was found in a district of La Guajira.
Furthermore, he indicated that in the midst of the kidnapping “There was an exchange of shots with the criminals” who were traveling on motorcycles.
Fully confirmed:
Luis Díaz’s parents were kidnapped an hour ago in Barrancas Guajira.
The vehicle was found in a township, there was an exchange of shots with the criminals.
The whereabouts of the Player’s parents are still unknown.
News in…
— JOSÉ HUGO ILLERA (@JOSEHUGOILLERA) October 28, 2023
SPORTS
OF
