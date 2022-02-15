Luis Díaz: these are his great challenges with Liverpool

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Diaz, Liverpool striker.
The Colombian attacker has four tournaments ahead of him with the ‘red’ shirt.
February 15, 2022, 11:30 AM
Luis Díaz does not complete fifteen days at Liverpool, but his outstanding start suggests that It will be a fundamental piece of the club in this 2022.
Waiting to continue adding minutes, the guajiro, from the outset, he has four tournaments in which he must revalidate each of the accolades given to him by his coach and the British press.
the tournamentsChampions League
Liverpool is in the round of 16 of the Champions League. This Wednesday, February 16, is the first leg against Inter Milan. On March 8, the return.
League Cup
Luis Diaz has the opportunity to experience his first final with Liverpool on February 27. The ‘red’ team faces Chelsea in the last game of the Carabao Cup.
premier league
In the first division of English football, andl Liverpool is second, more than 8 points behind Manchester City.
Díaz has just over three months ahead of him for his team to close with a flourish at the rented local.
FA Cup
In the tournament that Diaz debuted, there is still a lot of cloth to be cut. He so far he goes in the fifth round, so ‘I fight’ could have minutes with regularity.
SPORTS
