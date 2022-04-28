Liverpool and Luis Díaz have one foot in the Uefa Champions League final. After their 2-0 victory this Wednesday against Villareal, in the first game of the semifinals, the ‘red’ team is dreaming of lifting the ‘orejona’ trophy in the coming weeks.

In the midst of that happiness, the German coach Jürgen Klopp renewed his link with the ‘red’ team until 2026 and with the option of extending it for much longer. “There is still a freshness in us as a club and that gives me energy,” said Klopp, in what could also be the words of his star players.

Waiting for the second leg of the Champions League semifinals, which will be next Tuesday, May 3, in Spain, it has become a trend on social networks a video that shows the ‘luxuries’ of Luis Díaz in training with Liverpool in the main club tournament in the world.

‘The tricks of the magician Diaz’

In the video in question, Luis Díaz appears together with Thiago, the man from the Spanish National Team who has been identified as one of his closest teammates due to “the advantages of the language”, during a training session with the “reds”.

In the recording, Díaz is seen ‘sleeping’ the ball on his chest several times and enjoying doing so.

“A lot of class in those two names”wrote one of the people who shared the record of the moment on ‘TikTok’.

“And that’s how it is in games”answered another.

