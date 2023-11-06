The representative in Colombia of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Juliette De Rivero, This Monday he joined the “urgent” call for the “safe and sound” release of the footballer’s father Luis Diazkidnapped since last October 28 by the guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN).

“UN Human Rights Colombia joins the urgent call of Luis Díaz for the safe release of his father and we call on the armed groups to respect International Humanitarian Law, the civilian population and to immediately release all the people they have in their possession. power,” De Rivero said in a video shared on social networks.

Continue the search

This Monday, the Colombian police and military who have been searching for Luis Manuel Díaz, father of the Colombian soccer player, have been searching for nine days. Liverpool, They began to withdraw from their area of ​​operations in anticipation of a possible release, after the guerrilla that is kidnapping him said that his release has been delayed due to the military presence in the area.

Since last November 2, the ELN, which is holding peace talks with the Government of Colombia, announced its intention to free the father of Luis Díaz, whose kidnapping was “a mistake,” as admitted by the head of that guerrilla, alias “Antonio Garcia.”

This kidnapping has caused a commotion in Colombia given the popularity of the footballer, who yesterday scored the goal in the 95th minute for Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with the Luton Town in the English league and celebrated with the message “Free Dad” printed on his shirt.

Relatives and friends of the Díaz family took to the streets of Canyons to request the prompt release of the athlete’s father.

