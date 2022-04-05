Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Luis Díaz: the statistical data with which he shines in the Champions League

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 5, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz.

New registration of the Colombian player with Liverpool.

Liverpool beat Benfica 3-1 in Lisbon on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, and took a step towards the Champions League semifinals.

With goals from Ibrahima Konaté (17), Sadio Mané (34) and Luis Díaz (88), the ‘Reds’ defeated Benfica, although the Portuguese put the visitors in trouble, especially after the goal by Uruguayan Darwin Núñez (49 ).

The Colombian soccer player was the protagonist with a goal and an assist, being a great figure of the match.

The fact about Luis Diaz

In fact, the renowned statistician known on social networks as “MisterChip”, gave a surprising fact about the Colombian soccer player. He assured that Díaz is the first Colombian to score a goal and assist in the Champions League, in the same match since the quarterfinals.

“Luis Díaz (a phenomenon, an artist, a hell of a player) is the FIRST COLOMBIAN with a goal and an assist in the same UEFA Champions League #UCL match, from the quarterfinals onwards,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

