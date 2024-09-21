Liverpool shook off this Saturday and achieved a good victory at home, defeating 3-0 Bournemouthwith a great contribution from the Colombian Luis Diazwho scored the first two goals.

The victory gives Liverpool the option to stay in the advanced positions and reach 12 points, without losing the path to the Manchester City.

Great figure

Díaz was replaced in the 71st minute of the game and after the entry of Cody Gakpo, in order to give him a rest, since he is one of the key players for the victory.

These two goals leave the forward from Guajira with five in the scoring charts after the fifth date of the Premier League.

The Uruguayan Darwin Nunez He scored the third goal in the 37th minute of the match.