Luis Díaz never tires of shining at every opportunity he has with Liverpool. However, after his demanding Champions League game last Tuesday, he also started the weekend in the draw (1-1) against Tottenham, for the Premier League, in which he scored a goal and played the entire game. Reason why he comes from an important physical demand.

Apparently, according to the English press, the time has come for Díaz to rest, at least against Aston Villa, in the game that will be this Tuesday, at 2:00 pm (ESPN). This is due to the fact that the FA Cup final will be played in the same week against Chelsea and ‘Lucho’ comes from playing 22 games since landing for the ‘Reds’ and 61 throughout the season, adding the games with Porto and the Colombian National Team. At least, according to what the media in Liverpool say, Diaz will be taken care of and will miss the match against Aston Villa.

Will ‘Lucho’ miss this Tuesday’s match?

“In the same week as the FA Cup final, Jurgen Klopp will be thinking a lot about the team particularly because of the data from his medical department, after a busy few weeks.”, indicated the popular ‘Liverpool Echo’ highlighting the number of minutes that Luis Díaz has had this season. According to the English medium, it is that the Colombian rests.

“If he proves his fitness, Firmino will take a place on the bench and it could be an opportunity for Diogo Jota to start in the middle given that Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah have been Klopp’s preferred combination for big games ever since. the Colombian joined at the end of January”assured the newspaper.

And I add: “Perhaps this is an ideal juncture to give the tireless South American some time with his feet up? After all, he has already played 22 times for the Reds since making his debut in early February against Cardiff City.”

This Tuesday, around noon, it will be known if Díaz will have minutes against Aston Villa or not.

