Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah hope to shine this season with Liverpool FC and win as many titles as possible. Both figures of the ‘reds’ will be 100% focused on their clubs, since they will not play the World Cup in Qatar at the end of this year.

During the World Cup, the main leagues in the world, including the Premier League clearly, will have a break and the players who do not join their teams to compete in the top FIFA competition will have vacation days and a mini-preseason for when club football is reactivated, after meeting the new monarch of the globe.

That is why Jürgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool, already has a plan for Díaz and Salah, so that they do not lose their form during the break and are at their best for the end of the seasonas they seek the Premier title, elusive last season, and return to play in the Champions League final.

Díaz, six hours from Qatar

The Liverpool players who do not go to the World Cup will be close to Qatar, six hours away really, because they will travel to a camp in Dubai (Arabia). The idea is to be close to your players, that they are in a warm climate and not in cold England, and work to stay fit and competitive.

Pep Lijnders, sports director, confirmed that “it is important to start fast and Dubai has to create that: we start fast again after the World Cup”Well, not only will they keep Díaz and Salah active, but they will add the World Cup players sooner than expected.

