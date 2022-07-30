Colombian Luis Diaz is still celebrating his third title with Liverpool in just six months with the club. This Saturday, his team beat Manchester City 3-1 to be crowned champion of the Community Shield.

This crown comes on top of those already won by Liverpool in the League Cup and FA Cup, and leaves the team in very good shape for its debut in the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Liverpool’s first game in the League will be on Saturday, at 6:30 in the morning, Colombia time, when they face Fulham as a visitor. Díaz started and, although he did not play a bad game, this time he did not elicit so much praise from the press that follows Liverpool, who turned their attention to other players.

This is how Liverpool Echo saw Luis Díaz’s performance

Liverpool Echo, the newspaper that rates the performance of the ‘Reds’ players in all games, gave the Colombian six points.

“Guilty of trying too hard at times, but, he started to find some form before the break. He improved in the second half”, says the newspaper about Díaz’s performance.

The SofaScore portal gave Diaz Liverpool’s lowest rating and the second lowest of the 22 starters: 6.3. The worst qualified was the Norwegian Erling Haaland, who played his first official game with Manchester City, who was given 6.2.

In this match, Díaz, as usual, started on the left wing, although he had a lot of participation inside, although without being able to participate in scoring actions.

