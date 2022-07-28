Luis Díaz: the praise he receives before a new final with Liverpool

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Diaz and JÃ¼rgen Klopp
Luis Diaz and Jurgen Klopp
The peasant only played 30 minutes in the friendly against Salzburg. Still, he was featured.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
July 28, 2022, 08:50 AM
Luis Díaz has a new opportunity this Saturday to get another title with the Liverpool shirt.
The peasant, who came from being a substitute in the 0-1 defeat against RB Salzburg, hopes to be in the game in the final of the Community Shield that Jürgen Klopp’s team faces against Manchester City, this Saturday, at 11 am
A few hours before the ball rolls, Díaz received further praise from the English press. Everything, for the ‘blunt game’ of him.
(Keep reading: Piqué, face to face with his critics: surprising reaction to a new wave of boos).
‘Much livelier’
“Luis Díaz was a player who was much more animated and almost scored after a play that he started in his forceful game”was the balance made by the ‘Liverpool Echo’ of the 30 minutes that ‘Lucho’ played this Wednesday.
According to the British press, the greatest peace of mind for Liverpool has to do with the fact that Díaz did not suffer any damage after receiving a hard foul.
Saturday may be the official debut of Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, at Liverpool, and Erling Haaland, at Manchester City.
More news
SPORTS
July 28, 2022, 08:50 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #praise #receives #final #Liverpool
Leave a Reply