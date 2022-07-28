Luis Díaz: the praise he receives before a new final with Liverpool

Luis Díaz has a new opportunity this Saturday to get another title with the Liverpool shirt.

The peasant, who came from being a substitute in the 0-1 defeat against RB Salzburg, hopes to be in the game in the final of the Community Shield that Jürgen Klopp’s team faces against Manchester City, this Saturday, at 11 am

A few hours before the ball rolls, Díaz received further praise from the English press. Everything, for the ‘blunt game’ of him.

(Keep reading: Piqué, face to face with his critics: surprising reaction to a new wave of boos).

‘Much livelier’

Luis Díaz (cen.), in action against RB Leipzig. Photo: Ronny Hartmann. AFP

“Luis Díaz was a player who was much more animated and almost scored after a play that he started in his forceful game”was the balance made by the ‘Liverpool Echo’ of the 30 minutes that ‘Lucho’ played this Wednesday.

According to the British press, the greatest peace of mind for Liverpool has to do with the fact that Díaz did not suffer any damage after receiving a hard foul.

Saturday may be the official debut of Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, at Liverpool, and Erling Haaland, at Manchester City.

More news

SPORTS