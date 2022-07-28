Thursday, July 28, 2022
Luis Díaz: the praise he receives before a new final with Liverpool

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 28, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz and JÃ¼rgen Klopp

Luis Diaz and JÃ¼rgen Klopp

Luis Diaz and Jurgen Klopp

The peasant only played 30 minutes in the friendly against Salzburg. Still, he was featured.

Luis Díaz has a new opportunity this Saturday to get another title with the Liverpool shirt.

The peasant, who came from being a substitute in the 0-1 defeat against RB Salzburg, hopes to be in the game in the final of the Community Shield that Jürgen Klopp’s team faces against Manchester City, this Saturday, at 11 am

See also  What are the new records achieved by Mohamed Salah against AC Milan?

A few hours before the ball rolls, Díaz received further praise from the English press. Everything, for the ‘blunt game’ of him.

(Keep reading: Piqué, face to face with his critics: surprising reaction to a new wave of boos).

‘Much livelier’

louis diaz

Luis Díaz (cen.), in action against RB Leipzig.

Photo:

Ronny Hartmann. AFP

“Luis Díaz was a player who was much more animated and almost scored after a play that he started in his forceful game”was the balance made by the ‘Liverpool Echo’ of the 30 minutes that ‘Lucho’ played this Wednesday.

According to the British press, the greatest peace of mind for Liverpool has to do with the fact that Díaz did not suffer any damage after receiving a hard foul.

Saturday may be the official debut of Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, at Liverpool, and Erling Haaland, at Manchester City.

SPORTS

