Wednesday, March 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz: the photos of his moving cry after the elimination of Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Luis Díaz: the photos of his moving cry after the elimination of Colombia

The peasant was quite affected after the National Team said goodbye to the World Cup dream.

After the elimination of Colombia from the road to the World Cup in Qatar, reactions do not stop coming. In the midst of criticism and widespread frustration, few national team players have shown their pain at the failure of the national team.

Among the few signs of regret, that of Luis Díaz, the man who took the reins of the tricolor at the end of the qualifying rounds, has been the most telling.

The frustration of ‘Struggle’

Luis Diaz Colombia

Luis Díaz, this Tuesday, in Puerto Ordaz.

Luis Diaz Colombia

(Keep reading: Welcome, Al Rihla! These have been all the balls of the World Cup).

Luis Diaz Colombia

Diaz, game over vs. Venezuela.

Luis Diaz Colombia

(Also: Mourning in the qualifiers: Fifa doctor died in the midst of the excesses).

Luis Diaz Colombia

Suárez accompanies Díaz in the middle of the difficult moment.

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #photos #moving #cry #elimination #Colombia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Jared Leto: «I weighed 140 and 50 kilos due to the requirements of the script»

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.