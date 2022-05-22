This Sunday, Luis Díaz lived with Liverpool a great disappointment not being able to be champion of the Premier League. Although the ‘Reds’ did their homework, after beating Wolverhampton, Manchester City defeated Aston Villa and cried out as champions.

Although the environment of the ‘Reds’ is clouded by frustration, ‘Lucho’ enjoys the honor of being the only player on the squad who did win this Sunday. All on account of his great start to the season.

(Furthermore: Dian responds to Juan S. Cabal for charging for sending the trophy from Madrid).

Diaz, Champion

Luis Diaz, former Porto player.

This Sunday, Porto, which has already won the national championship, won the 18th Portuguese Cup in its history, defeating relegated Tondela (3-1) during the final played at the National Stadium, near Lisbon.



The team from the north of the Portuguese country adds the ninth Cup and League double to its recordthanks to the goals scored in the final by the Iranian Mehdi Taremi (22 and 74), who opened the penalty scoring, and by the Portuguese Vitinha (52), while Tondela momentarily reduced the distance on the scoreboard with a goal from Net Jorge (73).

For coach Sergio Conceiçao, the first to achieve two doubles with Porto, this is his seventh title (3 championships, 2 Portuguese Cups and 2 Super Cups) after five years on the bench of the ‘Dragons’ with whom he has a contract until the end of the 2024 season.

In the middle of the list of members of the champion squad appears Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda, former player of the Portuguese club and today a Liverpool footballer. In the tournament, ‘Lucho’ played three games, against Feirenze, Benfica and Vizela. Therefore, this Sunday, despite the disappointment with the ‘Reds’, he was champion.

More news

SPORTS

*With AFP