That November doesn’t exist? Ask Luis Díaz! Not only is he very much alive, but for him it was a recovery, a test of bravery passed and also a sporting moment that he longed for.

The Guajiro comes from another great performance, now in the Europa League, in the 4-0 victory against Lask that was opened thanks to his valuable contribution. He starts December this Sunday with a match against Fulham (9 am Star +).

Luis Díaz monopolizes the attention of the press. His November was sensational, with his performances for the Colombian National Team, his two goals against Brazil, and his moment with Liverpool.

On Thursday, with his new goal in the Europa League, Díaz earned all the praise. “Excellent diving header for the first goal, he had fun before the break, apart from taking a good hit from a defender. Remarkable,” the Liverpool Echo newspaper said of his work, giving it 7 rating points.

It was a somewhat cold view compared to SofaScore, which gave him a 7.7, supported by a truly outstanding statistic: a goal, a key pass, 2 dribbles out of two attempted, and an amazing 92 percent pass accuracy.

For the This is Anfield site. “He was a constant threat to LASK’s defense. He played the pass to Gómez for the first goal before getting to the end of the cross himself.

He also played a similar pass to Salah for the second, putting the Egyptian in a position to simply pass for Gakpo to score. “He could have done better with a chance towards the end of the first half, but he shot wide,” he noted.

And that performance, highlighted by the British press, is presented in what is already a month of November to remember, after the terrible anguish of the kidnapping of his father, deprived of his freedom between October 29 and November 9 by the ELN, and happily today in Liverpool, next to his son, safe and sound.

Díaz scored on November 5 against Luton Town and rescued a 1-1 draw, that day of his famous ‘Free Dad’ request. On the 17th he scored a double in Colombia’s historic victory against Brazil in the Qualifiers and now he scored a goal against Lask in the 4-0 Europa League win.

“We have shown that we are up for great things, that this year is the opposite of the last, that we are left in debt. We have a great team, a great family, we are getting better and better and we hope the titles will come,” Díaz said after Thursday’s game. He also celebrated his great scoring moment, and with a header.

“Lately my head has been going very well, I have also been improving it, it is a facet that I have been improving during my career. It was very nice, I think it didn’t reach and I jumped head first to place it where I placed it,” she said.

Díaz has regained his smile just before Christmas and Liverpool celebrates it. The happy days are back.

