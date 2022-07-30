Luis Díaz, the luxury drop that surprised ‘Kun’ Agüero

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Díaz, in the duel against City.
Luis Díaz, in the duel against City.
The Colombian, starter in the Community Shield match.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
July 30, 2022, 12:02 PM
Colombian Luis Díaz started the Community Shield match as a starterbetween Liverpool and Manchester City, this Saturday.
Diaz Luxury
The match had a special broadcast through Star +, with the presence of the former Argentine soccer player Sergio Agüero, who reported the incidents of the match live.
Agüero was dazzled by a particular play by the Colombian, who received a long pass from Alexander-Arnold and luxuriously lowered the ball.
“Look at the pass to Díaz, well… no, Luis Díaz how he lowered it, incredible… Luis Díaz made four touches from a pass from Arnold…”said the Argentine in his broadcast.
SPORTS
more sports news
July 30, 2022, 12:02 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #luxury #drop #surprised #Kun #Agüero
Leave a Reply