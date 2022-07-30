Saturday, July 30, 2022
Luis Díaz, the luxury drop that surprised ‘Kun’ Agüero

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz, in the duel against City.

Luis Díaz, in the duel against City.

The Colombian, starter in the Community Shield match.

Colombian Luis Díaz started the Community Shield match as a starterbetween Liverpool and Manchester City, this Saturday.

Diaz Luxury

The match had a special broadcast through Star +, with the presence of the former Argentine soccer player Sergio Agüero, who reported the incidents of the match live.

Agüero was dazzled by a particular play by the Colombian, who received a long pass from Alexander-Arnold and luxuriously lowered the ball.

“Look at the pass to Díaz, well… no, Luis Díaz how he lowered it, incredible… Luis Díaz made four touches from a pass from Arnold…”said the Argentine in his broadcast.

