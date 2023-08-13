Luis Díaz, the light of Liverpool in the tie vs. Chelsea: Watch the goal video

Luis Díaz was the symbol of illusion in the 1-1 draw that Liverpool achieved this Sunday, against Chelseaat Stamford Bridge, for the Premier League.

The peasant scored the first goal this season for the German Jürgen Klopp’s team at minute 18, who had a great first half, but later could not hurt the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino’s club.

Díaz left the field at minute 77. The young Ben Doak, 17 years old, entered in his place.

After this draw, Liverpool’s next league game will be next Saturday, at home, against Bournemouth. Chelsea, meanwhile, will reappear on Sunday, visiting West Ham.

The great goal of Luis Díaz

Luis Díaz scored at minute 18, after a great collective play by Liverpool. The Argentine Mac Allister shined with a great pass for the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, who then assisted Luis Díaz.

The peasant marked an outstanding diagonal and defined with his left foot.

Chelsea draw

At minute 37, after a double header in the area, Axel Disasi scored Chelsea’s equaliser.

